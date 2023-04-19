TEDPIX drops 1,300 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,304 points to 2.324 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 19.203 billion securities worth 146.65 trillion rials (about $350 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA