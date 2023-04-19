Historical brick tower restored in Khorasan region

TEHRAN – Restorers have finished work on a sole historical brick tower, which stands tall in Mahvelat county of Khorasan Razavi province, northeast Iran.

The restoration work was carried out in close collaboration with the private sector under the supervisor of the provincial cultural heritage directorate, CHTN reported.

The history of the Khorasan region, which is extended, along the north, from the Amu Darya (Oxus River) westward to the Caspian Sea and, along the south, from the fringes of the central Iranian deserts eastward to the mountains of central Afghanistan, stretches back to very ancient times.

As mentioned by Britannica, the Khorasan was part of the Achaemenian Empire of the 6th to 4th century BC and the Parthian Empire, which spanned from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century CE.

AFM