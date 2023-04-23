Over 15,000 tons of chicken meat produced in Kohgiluyeh Boyer-Ahmad in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 15,514 tons of chicken meat was produced in Kohgiluyeh Boyer-Ahmad province during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Reza Behnam-Pour, the deputy director of livestock production improvement of the province’s Agriculture Department, said that this amount of white meat was produced in 123 active poultry farms in the province.

He said that last year, active production units bred 7,484,690 chickens.

There are 140 chicken production units in different regions of the province, 88 percent of which are active, the official announced, adding that 17 poultry units are inactive due to various reasons, including lack of liquidity and indebtedness to banks, which can be revived if these problems are removed.

Last week, an adviser to the Poultry Farmers Union announced that the problem of supplying food to poultry farmers was recently solved.

Mohammad-Ali Kamali said that part of the increase in the price of chicken meat is due to high prices and part is related to the production costs.

Previously, the producers and breeders of the poultry industry had problems in supplying food, because soybean meal was scarce in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) due to the problems of the traders, and now this problem has been solved.

Last year, with the implementation of the subsidy popularization plan, chicken farmers used their previous equipment and facilities for a while, but due to the imbalance between the supply and demand of chicken meat, the price of this product was lower than the approved price in the market, he further stated.

