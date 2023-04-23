The U.S. is on a suicide mission…

The U.S. may be self-destructing in front of the world. This may be a good thing and no one will be blamed for it except Joe Biden and the Presidents and administrations that came before him after Ronald Reagan, each with their own miserable moves and policies after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

In 1992 American political theorist Francis Fukuyama published a book in which he argued that humanity had arrived at “the end of history”! That the fall of the Soviet Union had resulted in the end-point of the evolution of ideologies and that “Western liberal democracy” had become the final valid form of human government. This bold, even stupid, assertion could not have been more incorrect. There exist a thousand reasons why he was insanely wrong but the major reason why Fukuyama’s assertion was wrong was that ever since he wrote such the United States and its Western allies seized upon it not with any humility or care or consideration that humanity’s ideologies and cultures have always been variegated and suited to various diverse populations and cultures.

That, plus other truths such as the one that ever since the early 1990s the U.S. has been sliding far away from supporting both real liberalism and “democracy” whether at home or even overseas. The U.S. has long been solely about bullying hegemony.

Regime change actions by the U.S. have nothing to do with liberalism or democracy, but have everything to do with installing governments in foreign countries that do the bidding of Washington. Ukraine currently is the most striking and dangerous example of this. In Pakistan for example the U.S. fomented the marginalization of former popular leader Imran Khan because he refused to support U.S. policies around Ukraine. There are myriad other examples of this kind of action, some successful and some that have utterly failed like, for examples, in Venezuela or Syria and even now in Russia via the proxy war on Russia in Ukraine.

And underneath that slide away from true liberalism and honest democracy has been such off the charts hubris and triumphalism in Washington that real democracy barely exists any longer in the U.S. and what’s left is not “liberal” but a kind of radical totalitarianism. Retired Princeton University professor and political theorist Sheldon Wolin identified this when he called it not classic but “inverted totalitarianism” wherein corporations and elitist minions have corrupted true democracy by commodifying and exploiting every natural resource and every living being. This has led the U.S. in the direction of social collapse as citizens are manipulated to give up what liberties they had and their real, actual participation in government … even though most Americans are still often not even aware of what has been lost. The propaganda in the U.S. mainstream media has been absolutely intense and few Americans have time, if they have any time but to try to survive, to read beyond the mainstream, misdirecting headlines. It has also led the world to begin to reject soundly U.S. economic and military power such as it has existed and expanded since the end of World War 2. The Turkish Interior minister said it succinctly this week: “The world hates the U.S.” Or is learning to.

The dire illness and ignorance of U.S. leaders leading to eventual self-destruction was well revealed this past week by General Mark Milley, the head of the “Joint Chiefs of Staff” of the U.S. military, when he opined that the U.S. military budget must be doubled if the outcome of the proxy war on Russia through Ukraine calls in to question the “rules-based world order” which itself is a risible joke and in fact has resulted in widespread “disorder”. The “defense” budget in the U.S. is already nearly a trillion fiat dollars, larger than what the next nine or 10 countries combined spend on defending themselves. This alone is crippling the U.S. and leading towards total bankruptcy and social dismay and disintegration. If ever a U.S. President was correct in warning against the growth of the “Military Industrial Complex” or MIC in the U.S. it was Dwight Eisenhower in 1960 in his farewell address when he left the While House. And recall the MIC has not literally won any serious war since 1945!

The sole, now formal candidate for the Presidency in 2024 who is telling at least some truths that offend the establishment and may raise a spark of hope for the salvation of the U.S., however difficult this will be to achieve, is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of JFK who was assassinated and who also lost his father to assassination (both murders with alleged CIA assistance) long ago just before and during the ill-fated debacle of the Vietnam War.

Kennedy announced his candidacy very recently in Boston and the mainstream U.S. media has already announced no likelihood for his success. (And this is because presidential elections are rigged and the primary media is hand in glove with the elitists and other powers that be in the U.S.) Among many other issues, Kennedy has come out against the dominance of the MIC with regards to U.S. policy and warmongering. Kennedy intends to run for the Presidency in 2024 as a Democrat, but he also has called for support from Republicans and the disaffected mass of independent voters who don’t affiliate or identify with either of the two dominating political parties.

In any case, history has suggested this: desperate, failing empires such as the U.S. has become in the past decades have a habit of demonstrating suicidal tendencies.