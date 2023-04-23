Defense ministry equipping IRGC with newest weapons

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Defense has announced that it is committed to providing the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) with the newest weapons that it produces.

The Ministry put out a statement on Saturday on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

Offering congratulations on the occasion, the statement said, “The Ministry of Defense remains committed to providing the IRGC with its state-of-the-art products, equipment, and various advanced technologies.”

The statement also praised progress made by the IRGC. “Today, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is at the height of its growth and is not only progressing in its missions and tasks but is also the driving force in the country. And this is due to the sublime and Islamic culture, jihad, martyrdom, and responsibility in the IRGC.”