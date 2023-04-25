Annual honey production in Ardebil province rises 23%

TEHRAN- Production of honey in Ardebil province, in the northwest of Iran, rose 23 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as compared to the previous year.

As reported, 9,036 tons of honey was produced in the province during the past year.

The total number of apiaries in this province is 3,357, the number of people working in these apiaries is 2,747, and the number of beekeepers in the province is 1,434.

In addition to honey, beekeepers of Ardebil province have produced more than 140 kg of royal jelly, 23,216 kg of pollen, 145,442 kg of wax, 12,854 kg of propolis, and 121 grams of bee venom, which is often used medicinally.

The honey produced in Ardebil province is of high quality due to the migration of beekeepers to flower-rich areas, as well as the production of honey in the rich pastures of the mountains of the province.

Every year, about 300 tons of honey is exported from Ardebil province to Iraq, Turkey, Persian Gulf littoral states, and Malaysia.

Per capita consumption of honey in Ardebil is one kilogram, and the province’s need is estimated at 1,250 tons.

Honey is one of the most important souvenirs of Ardebil.

The honey produced in Ardebil province, which is known as Sabalan honey, has been registered internationally and has a national and international reputation.

