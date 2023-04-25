“Farewell to the Working Class” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Farewell to the Working Class: An Essay on Post-Industrial Socialism” by André Gorz has been published in Persian.

Now is the publisher of the Persian edition of the essay first published in 1980. It was translated into Persian by Mostafa Rahimi.

Gorz argues that changes in the role of the work and labor process in the closing decades of the twentieth century have, once and for all, weakened the power of skilled industrial workers.

Their place has been taken, says Gorz, by social movements such as the women’s movement and the green movement, and all those who refuse to accept the work ethic so fundamental to early capitalist societies.

Provocative and heretical, “Farewell to the Working Class” is a classic study of labor and unemployment in the post-industrial world.

Gorz was one of Europe’s leading thinkers on politics. He is the author of several books including “Ecology as Politics” and “Paths to Paradise”.

He was a main theorist in the New Left movement, inspired by the young Marx, discussions of humanism and alienation, and the liberation of humanity.

Photo: A combination photo shows André Gorz and the front cover of the Persian edition of his essay “Farewell to the Working Class”.

