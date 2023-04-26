Hamid Motahari added to Iran football coaching staff

TEHRAN – Former Nassaji head coach Hamid Motahari was added to Iran national football team coaching staff on Wednesday.

Gol Gohar head coach Saeid Alhoei and ex-Iran midfielder Andranik Teymourian had been previously added to the coaching staff.

The 49-year-old coach has already worked as assistant coach in Rah Ahan, Saba, Saipa and Persepolis.

Motahari was sacked as head coach of Nassaji in early April following poor results in the Iran football league.

He will assist Amir Ghalenoei to prepare the National Team for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.