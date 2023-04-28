Vahid Shamsaei needs time: expert

TEHRAN – Former goalkeeper of Iran national futsal team Reza Naseri says that Team Melli head coach Vahid Shamsaei needs more time to become effective.

Shamsaei was named Iran futsal coach in January 2022 but failed to win 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup after losing to Japan in the final, however Naseri believes that there is a bright future ahead of Iran national futsal team.

“Shamsaei needs more time to perform his strategy in the national team. In my opinion, everyone must support him to reach his goals in the futsal team,” Naseri said.

“Iran futsal team have the potential to get good results in the upcoming events but there have been some changes in the team and they need more time,” the ex-Iran goalie added.