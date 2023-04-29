TEDPIX jumps 73,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 73,255 points to 2.438 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 26.488 billion securities worth 187.719 trillion rials (about $445 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA