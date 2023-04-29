Workers are production backbone, society value: Leader

TEHRAN- The current Iranian calendar year 1402 (began on March 21) is named “Inflation Control, Production Growth” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

“Production Growth” to achieve self-reliance is in fact the main approach of Iran to nullify the sanctions, so all those who can play role in martializing this objective are of great significance in the country.

The Leader's special view about the necessity of people's participation in the process of economic growth and development and the necessity of popularizing Iran's economy in order to achieve the goals of economic transformation in recent years is not hidden from anyone.

His emphasis on important people-oriented economic topics and concepts such as economic jihad, national production and support for Iranian work and capital, economic epic, economy and culture, with national determination and jihadi management, resistance economy, support for Iranian products, production boom, production jump, knowledge-based economy, economic transformation, etc., in naming the years of the last decade and his statements and orders in meeting with the people and those involved in the government, show the depth of his economic view based on jihadi and comprehensive presence of the people to advance the economic goals of the country.

In the second month of the "Inflation Control, Production Growth" year and on the occasion of the National Labor’s Week, a group of workers from all over the country met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday morning.

Addressing the workers, the Leader said:

“Labor” is the life of society, it is the backbone of people's lives, without it, there is nothing.

Work is done by the worker, so the value of the worker is the value of the society's life, the value of the people's life.

Unemployment is the source of corruption. Many social harms are caused by unemployment. Addiction is related to unemployment, corruption is related to unemployment, theft is related to unemployment. Divorce, destruction of families is related to unemployment.

Therefore, those organizations that are responsible for the job creation should know how important it is for society to create employment in the real sense, and invest in this field.

The backbone of the country's economy is production. The backbone of production is the worker. We must not let the worker, this backbone weaken.

We said “Production Growth” this year. So how does production growth occur? An important part of production growth is related to workers.

For the growth of production, to improve the situation, they should consider the improvement of the worker's life as an important principle.

“Fair share of labor income" was another point that the Leader emphasized and said the worker's contribution in creating value for the product is more than other elements and factors, therefore, in order to create a high value for the products, it is necessary to seriously plan in the field of education, skill training and experience building of the workers.

He did not consider paying attention to the worker's share to mean ignoring the investor and creating a front against it and pointed out:

Both the entrepreneur and the worker need each other and what ensures a fair share in work relationships is fairness, companionship, empathy and seeing God as a watcher.

Of course, in some cases, capital instruments violate the rights of workers, which must be prevented, while the possible limitations of investors and entrepreneurs must also be considered.

He finally called raising the abilities of the workers as a duty, and referred to the saying that "Oppression of the worker is the cause of the destruction of all good deeds and makes the smell of heaven haram (forbidden)".