Iran’s wrestling could boost sports tourism 

TEHRAN – There is potential for Iran’s wrestling to boost sports tourism, the head coach of the Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team has said.

Wrestling is a traditional and national sport of Iranians, and along with carpets, saffron, handicrafts, and historical monuments, the world knows Iran for its wrestlers and wrestling, IRNA quoted Hassan Rangraz as saying on Saturday.

Sports events are a unique opportunity to attract tourists, and when it comes to Iran, soccer, wrestling, and volleyball provide this opportunity, he explained.

In addition to religious tourism, historical and cultural tourism, and medical tourism, Iran has a valuable capacity to develop sports tourism, he added.

However, in order to develop sports tourism, there are some necessities and requirements to meet, including proper infrastructure, and plans and programs to attract tourists, he mentioned.

Sports events of various kinds and sizes attract tourists as participants or spectators and destinations try to add local flavors to them to distinguish themselves and provide authentic local experiences.

Mega sports events such as the Olympics and World Cups can be a catalyst for tourism development if successfully leveraged in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development, and other economic and social benefits.



