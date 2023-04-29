No region in Covid-19 red zone: health ministry

TEHRAN – There are no regions in the country in the Covid-19 red zone, the Ministry of Health said in a report.

The numbers of cities in the orange and yellow zones have decreased to nine and 213 respectively, the report added.

Moreover, the number of cities in the blue zone has increased to 226.

In March, ISNA quoted Ahmad Tabatabaei, a member of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, as saying that the ninth wave of the coronavirus may hit the country as the number of people being infected with the disease is on the rise.

It seems that the COVID-19 wave that happened in Europe is taking place in Iran, he noted.

“Considering the number of patients visiting clinics and hospitals, unfortunately, it seems that we are facing a new wave of coronavirus,” he explained.

It is possible that this increase in cases is the beginning of the ninth wave of the disease, but this matter needs to be confirmed by the relevant laboratories, he added.

“However, compared to a month ago, the increase in the referrals is clearly visible.”

However, Babak Eshrati, the deputy health minister had said on April 4 that the increasing trend of coronavirus cases in the country will likely continue in the coming days.

“We already expected an increase in cases of illness after the Noruz holidays, and this happened,” Eshrati said, ISNA reported.

“Following the increase in the number of people suffering from the disease, first the number of people admitted to the hospital and then the number of deaths will increase.”

Most of the people that are currently admitted to the hospital are the elderly or those who have an underlying disease or have not received the reminder dose of coronavirus vaccines, he added.

In January, deputy health minister Hossein Farshidi said three new strains of BQ1, XBB, and BA2, have been diagnosed recently in patients, warning that the new wave of the disease may begin.

MG

