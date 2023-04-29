Iran learn fate at 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team knew their opponents at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team Melli are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Cote d’Ivoire and Brazil.

The Official draw, with the participation of several stars and the Global Ambassadors Pau Gasol, Luis Scola, and Carmelo Anthony, took place in Manila, Indonesia on Saturday.

The draw:

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico

Group C: The U.S., Jordan, Greece, New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela

Group G: Iran, Spain, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil

Group H: Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, France



The first four Groups (A, B, C, D) will be played in Manila, the first two in the Areneta Coliseum and the others in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Group E and F will be host in Okinawa, while Group G and H will be played in Indonesia.

The World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in Jakarta (Indonesia), Okinawa (Japan) and Manila (the Philippines).