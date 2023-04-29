Majid Habibi appointed as managing director of Ofogh Holding

Ofogh Holding is set up to integrate and boost the engineering and operational capabilities of the companies of the Ofogh Group.

Iran Ofogh Industrial Development Company (IOID), Kavian Kish Company (KKC), and Ofogh Energy Company, as a discovery and production company, are some important companies that are among the main subsidiaries of this holding.

Majid Habibi has been previously the managing director of Sarvak Azar Engineering and Development Company (SAED), and Oil and Energy Industries Development Company (OEID), as well as the board member and project manager of the subsidiaries of Oil Industry Pension Fund (OIPF).