Tehran, Baku urge acceleration of joint transit corridor projects

TEHRAN – Senior officials from Iran and Azerbaijan stressed the need to expedite the construction of key transit routes during a high-level meeting in Tehran, highlighting the strategic importance of enhancing connectivity between the neighboring countries.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met with Hikmet Farhad oglu Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, on Sunday to discuss advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the transport and infrastructure sectors.

Ahmadian said the historical ties and geographic proximity between Iran and Azerbaijan necessitate the elevation of economic and political relations to their highest potential. Referring to the recent visit by Iran’s president to Baku, he noted that Tehran is committed to fully implementing the agreements made during that trip as well as previous bilateral accords.

“Accelerating the development of transit routes between our countries is a strategic necessity,” Ahmadian said, adding that these projects must be pursued at the highest levels to overcome existing obstacles to economic and trade cooperation.

Hajiyev echoed the sentiment, stating that the Iranian president’s visit to Baku opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. He noted that the signed cooperation documents between Tehran and Baku reflect a growing dynamism in their ties that is expected to continue.

Hajiyev also underscored the strategic value of transit corridors passing through Iran, expressing Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to expanding trade, banking cooperation, and joint energy field development with its southern neighbor.

