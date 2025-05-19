PEDEC signs key drilling contracts to accelerate development of Aban, Paydar Gharb oilfields

TEHRAN – The Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) has signed two major subsurface drilling contracts aimed at accelerating development of the Paydar Gharb oilfield, a shared reservoir with Iraq, the project manager for the Aban and Paydar Gharb oilfield development announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from PEDEC, project manager Sirous Aghajari said the first contract involves deploying two drilling rigs for a one-year period to carry out drilling operations at Paydar Gharb.

The second contract, spanning five years, is focused on providing integrated drilling services to simplify processes, optimize operations, and enhance efficiency at the field.

“These agreements are designed to fast-track the development of the Paydar Gharb oilfield and reflect a spirit of synergy and constructive collaboration among Iran’s oil sector companies,” Aghajari said.

He added that the initiative underscores the project management’s commitment to the long-term, sustainable development of Iran’s shared oilfields and to boosting national production capacity in the energy sector.

In addition to expediting the Paydar Gharb project, the contracts signal a serious commitment to Iran’s broader strategic objectives of raising oil output and expanding the domestic oil industry’s capabilities, Aghajari said.

Located about 50 kilometers southeast of Dehloran and north of the Paydar oilfield, the Paydar Gharb oilfield shares a reservoir with Iraq’s Fakka oilfield. It was discovered in 1980 following the drilling of its first well.

The oil extracted from the field is heavy and lacks sufficient natural reservoir pressure for free-flow production, making the use of wellhead pumps essential.

West Oil and Gas Company, which operates the field, reported average production of 24,000 to 25,000 barrels per day in 2009. Oil from the wells is transported via multiphase pumps through 8- and 10-inch pipelines to the Cheshmeh Khosh processing facility.

EF/