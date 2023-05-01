Elucidating the Events of the Imposed War

“The American Dream" is the latest work of author and researcher in the field of holy defense documentary literature, Gol Ali Babaei.

In ten chapters, this book has taken a new look at the roots, antecedents and results of the destructive relations between the United States and the war-mongering regime of Saddam Hussein from September 1980 to August 1988 in the 8-year war against the Iranian nation.

Babaei said that this book, in a fully documented and narrative manner, with a compilation of memories, deals with the grounds of the beginning of the imposed war, the course of the war, and the direct and indirect involvement of the United States in the Iran-Iraq war.

He added that the book begins with a document from the New York Times that was published in 1987 and it was mentioned that the background of the Iran-Iraq war goes back to 1950 and the time of the nationalization of Iran's oil industry, after which the British planned a plan that Iraq will occupy Khuzestan, which is an oil-rich region of Iran, with a lightning attack and separate this region from Iran.

But when the 1953 Iranian coup d'état took place and Shah returned to power, this plan was stopped, until 1978 and the escape of the Shah and the victory of the Islamic Revolution, when the British plan was used again.

This author went on to say that Iraq's attack on the border towns and occupation of Khorramshahr, how the popular forces resisted and formed combat units, imposing an attrition war and various disasters towards the Iranian people and the American sabotage are other events narrated in this book.

He also stated that in the rest of the book, the Persian Gulf War and the conflict of Iranian marines in the region are also discussed.

This author and researcher in the field of the holy defense added that the process of accepting Resolution 598 in the last year of the war and finally the Mersad operation are the last discussions of the present book.

