Iran successfully tests aircraft engine made by Iranian parts

TEHRAN - On Monday, Iranian industrial specialists tested an airplane engine with great success which was made of domestically-made parts.

In honor of International Workers’ Day, President Ebrahim Raisi visited the Iranian energy and infrastructure company MAPNA.

The power component and engine management system of the airplane were put to the test during the visit by the specialists of MAPNA, renowned as the largest Iranian contractor for steam, gas, combined cycle, and renewable power plants.

The reverse engineering process was used by the domestic experts at MAPNA to completely develop and produce the engine and its control system.

The president also went to a display of technical advances in a number of industries, including water industry, oil and gas production, train transportation, aircraft engines, and the production of renewable and thermal energy.

The president also saw the exhibition’s high-tech F-class Iranian gas turbine and the domestic MAP 24 locomotive.

Raisi also went to the MAP24 locomotive, a product made by the MAPNA Group’s experts.

During his visit, the president emphasized the need of satisfying the country’s locomotive needs with a focus on local manufacture, as well as utilizing the capability of this company’s locomotive training center.

Raisi then toured the electric vehicle drive system, which included buses, passenger cars, and freight vehicles developed and manufactured by MAPNA Group.