Iran president to celebrate Resistance victory in Syria visit: official

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will soon pay a visit to Syria where he will celebrate the victory of the Resistance Axis, a senior Iranian official has said.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy presidential chief of staff for political affairs, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said the West Asia region has witnessed changes that led to the victory of Iran and the defeat of the United States.

“West Asia has undergone a tense period of geopolitical change with 2 results: victory of Iran & failure of the US,” Jamshidi said.

He added, “This Resistance will be celebrated in the visit of president Raisi to Syria. Qasem Soleimani taught us successful diplomacy is rooted in being powerful in the field.”

This is the first Iranian tacit confirmation of the reported visit by Raisi to Syria. Earlier, Syrian media reported that Raisi will pay a visit to the Arab country soon.

The Syrian Al-Watan newspaper said President Raisi will visit Syria on a two-day trip to meet with Bashar al-Assad and discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic areas.

The visit will take place on Wednesday, according to the newspaper. If Raisi visits Damascus, it will be the first visit of an Iranian president to Syria after 12 years.

In order to preserve Syria’s security and development, the permanent representative of Iran to the UN has said the Islamic Republic favors resumption of diplomatic ties between Syria and the rest of the world, particularly with Arab nations.

The statement was made by Saeed Iravani during a speech to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, where the member nations were debating the most recent events and the state of affairs in Syria, particularly the Damascus government’s reconciliation with its Arab neighbors.



