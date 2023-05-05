Diplomat says U.S. sanctions harming Iran’s environment

TEHRAN- The permanent representative of Iran to the UN denounced on Thursday the unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Tehran and demanded an end to any restrictions that harm Iran’s environment, healthcare system, and people’s quality of life.

Amir Saeed Iravani complained about the damaging results of the “unilateral and illegal” sanctions put in place by the United States against Iran in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, U.S. sanctions obstruct Iran’s attempts to solve issues with the environment, public health, and welfare.

He asserted that certain U.S. restrictions violate international law and the UN Charter, which prevent Iran from investing in environmental initiatives as well as prohibiting it from accessing new technology.

The representative added that the U.S. have established a complex network of trade, financial, and economic sanctions with the intention of isolating the Iranian people, and that these sanctions also put Iran’s environmental and health issues at jeopardy.

Iravani said that there is a duty for global collaboration in the area of environmental challenges and that U.S. actions run against the global sustainable development goals.

He highlighted that the U.S. must take responsibility for its injustice against the Iranian people and called an end to all unjust and unilateral sanctions that have an adverse effect on the environment.

Despite Iran’s complete compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States under former president Donald Trump unilaterally exited the agreement in May 2018, re-imposing crippling sanctions on Iran and added news ones.