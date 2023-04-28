Iranian diplomat welcomes Syria’s diplomatic ties with Arab world

TEHRAN - In order to preserve Syria’s security and development, the permanent representative of Iran to the UN has said the Islamic Republic favors resumption of diplomatic ties between Syria and the rest of the world, particularly with Arab nations.

The statement was made by Amir Iravani during a speech to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, where the member nations were debating the most recent events and the state of affairs in Syria, particularly the Damascus government’s reconciliation with its Arab neighbors.

Following is the full text of Iravani’s speech:

Despite the diligent efforts of the UN and humanitarian organizations, the humanitarian situation in Syria remains challenging, particularly after the February 6 earthquake, as highlighted in today's briefings.

We are concerned about the current level of funding for the Syrian humanitarian response. According to the latest UN report, as of March 30, only 5.6 percent of the total funding requirement for 2023 has been received.

The provision of impartial and non-politicized humanitarian assistance to all regions of Syria is crucial for saving lives. However, it is also essential to plan humanitarian assistance in a way that helps restore infrastructure, rebuild, and strengthen the Syrian economy, and support sustainable, long-term development in the country.

The continued imposition of unilateral sanctions is a major obstacle to improving the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria. These illegal measures have had a detrimental impact on the economy and living standards of the people, and have limited the government's ability to provide basic services. The recent earthquake in Syria has made it even more critical to lift these unjust measures.

We reiterate our call for the full and balanced implementation of Resolution 2672 (2023) and stress the importance of focusing on early recovery projects to meet the urgent needs of all Syrians affected by the crisis. Also, significant efforts are required to enhance cross-line delivery of humanitarian aid in Syria, as emphasized in the Resolution.

Despite the importance of increasing cross-line delivery, the UN report shows that no progress has been made in cross-line relief operations, particularly in northwest Syria, where affected areas are under the control of terrorist organizations.

We emphasize that any assistance mechanism should be delivered in coordination with the Syrian government and with full respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We commend the Syrian government for its commitment to assisting the United Nations and other international organizations by providing facilities to aid in the delivery of relief and support to areas affected by crises.

In a sovereign decision, the Syrian Arab Republic has opened two additional border crossings to facilitate humanitarian response in areas impacted by the conflict, including those under the control of terrorist organizations. The Secretary-General's report indicates that the opening of these two additional border crossings has improved humanitarian access to northwest Syria. We appreciate these efforts and call on all parties to continue working towards ensuring safe, timely, and effective humanitarian access to all those in need.

We are steadfast in our support of the Special Envoy's efforts and his active engagement with all parties. We support the resumption of the Constitutional Committee meetings at the earliest opportunity to continue the progress made toward resolving the crisis.

Iran, along with its Astana format partners, is committed to working towards long-term and sustainable normalization in and around Syria. We express our support for the continuation of the Syrian-Turkish dialogue as part of this effort.

Iran also supports efforts and cooperation within the Astana format to reveal the fate of missing persons.

It is also of utmost importance to make every possible effort to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and to meet their humanitarian needs.

The illegal presence of foreign military forces including the US forces in Syria constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law and is the primary source of insecurity in the country.

We call for the immediate and complete withdrawal of these unlawful forces, which is essential to creating a conducive environment for resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region.

We welcome improvement of the Syria's diplomatic relations within the region and beyond especially with our Arab brotherly countries, to ensure Syria's security, stability, and prosperity.

Strengthening these relationships can also facilitate the safe and sustainable return of refugees and internally displaced persons. We are committed to supporting these efforts.

In conclusion, Mr. President, we strongly condemn once more the ongoing violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime through its continued aggressions and terrorist attacks. These attacks have caused significant harm to Syrian civilians and critical infrastructure.

The Security Council must abandon its double standard and respond constructively to Syria's repeated appeals for action to put an end these acts of aggression.