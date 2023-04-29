Abdollahian says Iran able to solve Lebanon’s power crisis

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has asserted that Iran can fix Lebanon’s energy shortage through bilateral collaboration with the Arab country, noting the failed U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic cannot affect such an endeavor.

Amir Abdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Friday that during his three-day visit to Lebanon, he assured Lebanese authorities that Iran can address the electricity issue if the two nations sign a deal for cooperation.

“Of course, the U.S. pressures and fear-mongering about sanctions are among the problems in this regard, but you should know that the U.S. sanctions have failed,” he added.

He went no to stress that Tehran, which is subject to strict U.S. sanctions, exports oil and other kinds of fuel to several nations, including Iraq.

“Given Iran’s capabilities, bilateral cooperation in the electricity and gas sectors is a profitable and two-way business both for Lebanon and Iran, and of course, it helps to improve the Lebanese people’s welfare,” the top Iranian diplomat highlighted.

In this respect, conversations between Tehran and Beirut are progressing, according to Amir Abdollahian, who expressed hope that the parties will be able to take concrete action following the conclusion of the political processes in Lebanon and the election of the nation's president.

The acute fuel crisis in Lebanon has caused several homes and businesses to struggle with ongoing power outages, and the country’s economic collapse since 2019 has slowed down fuel imports for government facilities.

Last year, after the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance organization requested Iranian assistance to alleviate the energy shortfall in the Arab nation, Iran provided Lebanon with much-needed petroleum shipments via Syria.

Regarding Lebanon’s political issues, Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran has consistently backed any accord reached by the Lebanese parties and will use its resources to assist the Arab nation in completing its political process.

Iran would back the option, the foreign minister stated, if all Lebanese parties agreed to elect a Christian president in accordance with the nation’s constitution.

Amir Abdollahian further announced that Iran and Saudi Arabia will reopen their embassies and general consulates in the upcoming days, about two months after the two regional powerhouses decided to mend their strained relations that had been broken seven years earlier.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have “positive” effects on regional countries, especially Lebanon, and would start new chapter in their relationship.

Iran and Saudi Arabia eventually reached an agreement on March 10 to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and consulates. The deal was brokered by China.

China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran all reaffirmed their resolve to do every possible effort to advance regional and global peace and security.