Israel has suffered devastating blows from Iran: intelligence chief

TEHRAN- Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib on Sunday emphasized the Islamic Republic’s accomplishments in combating the internal and international moves of the Zionist regime.

Lauding the nation’s outstanding accomplishments in dealing with the Zionist regime, the intelligence minister said Iran has made great successes, by God’s grace, in retaliating against the policies and activities of the Zionist regime both at home and abroad.

Iran’s success in foiling Israeli schemes is due to collaboration and coordination among Iranian intelligence and security agencies, he said during a visit to Markazi province.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, exhorted the Muslim world on April 22 to grab the enormous opportunity created by the acceleration of the Zionist regime’s downfall, which began a few years ago.

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that “several decades ago, one of the creators of the fictitious system, (David) Ben-Gurion, declared that we will be annihilated if our deterrent strength ceases.”

The Leader added, “This fact is being observed by everyone right now, and if nothing is done, the usurping tyranny will soon come to an end.”

In a meeting with a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors from the Islamic countries in Tehran, the Leader remarked that this is also one of the blessings that has resulted from the sacrifices of the committed Palestinian youth in the West Bank and other occupied areas.