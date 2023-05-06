Iran FM expresses concern over ‘worrying’ situation in Sudan

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, has voiced alarm over the “worrying” situation in Sudan caused by international intervention.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Amir Abdollahian said that “Sudan situation is so worrying. If proper measures are not taken, Sudan territorial integrity is jeopardized with ramifications for the region.”

He expressed sadness over international meddling and provocation in Sudan, urging local discussion and understanding to settle the dispute.

The senior Iranian diplomat tweeted that “domestic dialog and understanding seem to be the most viable option to end crisis.”

The de facto leader of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is in charge of the regular army, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engaged in deadly fighting starting on April 15.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that so far over 551 people have been killed and 4,926 injured; however, it has been indicated that the actual death toll is likely far higher owing to the difficulty in reaching medical facilities.

Tens of thousands of refugees have fled over Sudan’s borders as a result of the violence, which also poses a threat to a volatile region of Africa between the Sahel and the Red Sea.

The UNHCR has urged states to be sympathetic to fleeing populations and estimates that 860,000 people have left Sudan.