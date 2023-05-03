Israel’s first error will be its final one: Raisi

TEHRAN - The Israeli regime’s first possible act of aggression against Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi says, would be its final error because the regime would not be able to withstand Iran’s retaliatory strike.

Speaking with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Tuesday, he noted that “the threats made by the Zionist regime are empty words that no one in the world takes seriously.”

“Our first counter action would equal the destruction of the Israeli regime if the Zionist enemy took the slightest action against us,” President Raisi added.

The president went on to highlight that “the military might of the Islamic Republic is well known across the region” and “the Zionist regime’s first possible foolish step against Iran will also be its last.”

“The Zionist regime would not be able to survive even the initial moments of Iran’s response," he said, adding that “the regime itself is aware of its incapacity to face the Islamic Republic.”

The president stated that Iran has achieved military self-sufficiency, calling Iran a “talked-about country” in the defense sector.

He said since the Islamic Revolution’s victory, Iran’s adversaries have refrained from making any mistakes against the nation, not because they lack the will to do so but rather because they lack the necessary power.

“Israel unable to provide own security”

On the Israeli regime’s threats against the resistance front in regional countries, Raisi stressed that Tel Aviv is incapable of meeting its own “internal security” needs, let alone dealing with the resistance.

The Zionist regime’s warnings are empty and ineffective, he said, adding that the current situation favors the resistance.

“Currently,” he added, this regime is unable to deal with the region’s and the Palestinian resistance’s youth.”

He added despite the hostility of the occupying regime, Iran has not and will not regret its support for the resistance front.

"Enemies outraged over Iranian-Saudi reconciliation”

The president also praised continued efforts to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which decided to reestablish diplomatic ties in March with China’s sponsorship.

According to Raisi, the nations have significant regional roles, and their interactions will be advantageous for the region as a whole.

However, the official added, “Our enemies, including the Zionist regime, are outraged by the restoration of these relations because they are trying to sow discord among us.”

Raisi stated that once Beijing notified Tehran of Riyadh’s preference for detente, the two sides’ reconciliation process got under way.

“World is bigger than the three or four nations”

Raisi continued by restating that Iran is opposed to American unilateralism.

“We think that the world is bigger than the three or four nations that see themselves as the world's leaders,” he said.

The president went on to say that Americans have claimed to manage the terrorism in the world but such a bluff has been proved wrong by Iran.

Raisi cited the 2020 U.S. assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as an example.

He added contrary to what Washington had hoped for, the atrocity had failed to end the commander’s legacy and that his story had come to serve as an inspiration for the region’s young resistance members.

“Iranian president trip to Syria signals political success for resistance”

The trip to Syria by the Iranian president, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is a sign that the political resolve of the resistance front has prevailed.

Amir Abdollahian made the comments on his Twitter account on Tuesday ahead of President Raisi’s trip to Syria.

In addition to the important political, security, and economic factors, he said, the president’s visit shows the triumph of the resistance front’s political tenacity and the Iranian government’s effective diplomacy in completing the regional convergence process.

Martyr commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and all other martyrs who provided security to Iran and the region were also honored by the foreign minister.