Iraq to release findings into Gen. Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN- A member of the Coordination Framework Alliance in the Iraqi parliament announced on Monday that the judicial proceedings relevant to the assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU deputy chief Abu Mahid al-Muhandis are continuing and the results will be released soon.

Jabbar Odeh noted that the U.S., the Israeli regime, and their mercenaries were directly engaged in the assassinations outside Baghdad International Airport.

A fair trial and legal means of retaliation are required to exact justice for the martyrs’ pure blood, the MP said, adding that all Iraqi political organizations would not tolerate any delay or inactivity in this issue under any circumstances.

In a drone strike on January 3, 2020, the U.S. assassinated General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) al-Muhandis and their companions.

Despite his military advisers’ warnings against the reckless action, then-U.S. President Donald Trump approved the operation.

The Iraqi lawmaker highlighted that the probe would not be impacted by the U.S. and its allies’ attempts to spread false information about the crime since everyone is aware of the two commanders’ tremendous achievements in the battle against the Daesh terrorist group throughout Iraq.