Iran security forces apprehend Daesh member in Sistan and Baluchestan

TEHRAN- Iranian security forces have detained a member of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist groups in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Tasnim cited Doostali Jalilian, the provincial police chief, as stating on Saturday that the forces detained a Daesh member who was discreetly residing in a village in Zabol County after “technical and intelligence measures.”

“After the close monitoring of the person’s actions, his hideout was finally identified and the Daesh member was arrested in a synergic and coordinated operation by the police and Intelligence Department,” Jalilian stressed.

The investigation revealed that the person, who is a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, was actively supporting the Takfiri terror group in the region with a “purposeful plan.”

Before they could cause unrest in the region earlier this year, Iranian security forces destroyed two Daesh-affiliated squads in the southeastern province.

Anti-revolution media element detained

An individual connected to anti-revolutionary media has been detained by Iranian intelligence officials in Golestan Province, in northern Iran.

The individual was detained, according to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, for his part in instigating racial and religious unrest in eastern Golestan Province.

Earlier, security forces in Galikesh had detained a member of the terrorist media outlet “Iran International.”

The element was in charge of collecting, producing, and disseminating false information from Golestan Province and works closely with “Iran International.”

In order to cause turmoil on social media, he had also participated in the most recent riots.