Iran decries Swedish parliament action against IRGC

TEHRAN- The Swedish parliament’s decision to target the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) received a stern denunciation from Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Kanaani emphasized on Thursday the necessity for the Swedish government to exercise wisdom and insight and not to forego Sweden’s national interests and the decades-long relations with Iran in favor of terrorists, the apartheid Zionist regime, and adversaries who hold Iranian identity documents.

The reaction came one day after the Swedish parliament decided to label the IRGC as a “terrorist” group.

He went on to add, “The illegal action of the Swedish parliament, influenced by terrorist and rejected elements of the Iranian nation, is an anti-Iranian move that contradicts internationally accepted standards and principles, including equality of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of governments.”

Kanaani also underlined that the move constitutes an encroachment on the sovereignty and national security of Iran.

In response to the reckless conduct of the Swedish parliament, Kanaani emphasized the relevance of the IRGC as a sovereign organization originating from the Iranian nation.

He stressed that Iran’s Constitution serves as the foundation for its official and legal character.

He stated that the IRGC “assumes the responsibility of safeguarding the national and border security of the country along with other branches of the armed forces.”

The spokesman additionally stressed the IRGC’s historical contribution to the fight against worldwide Takfiri terrorism, including groups like Daesh over the last ten years.

He highlighted how important the IRGC’s contributions have been in maintaining regional and global peace and security.

Kanaani further stressed that the Iranian nation and the people of the region, especially those who have been the targets of evil-minded Takfiri terrorism, will not forget such a vital contribution any time soon.

The Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, formed the IRGC on April 22, 1979, as a paramilitary group tasked with guarding the nascent Islamic Republic.

In order to combat external threats, such as those that surfaced during the eight-year war that Saddam Hussein, the former dictator of Iraq, imposed on Iran in the 1980s, the force works closely with the Iranian Army.

In the struggle against terrorist groups operating in the region, the IRGC has made significant sacrifices. It has also aided the Iranian people at hard times such as natural disasters.