Iran expresses condolences with Rwanda and Serbia

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has voiced regret over a shooting in a school in the Serbian capital Belgrade and extended his sympathies to the Rwandan government and people after floods and landslides hit the east African country.

The Belgrade shooting killed and wounded a number of schoolchildren. Kanaani described the incident as tragic and offered condolences to the government and people of Serbia, especially the bereaved families.

Kanaani also wished swift recovery for the injured.

The Rwanda flooding and landslides killed over 120 citizens.

Kanaani condoled with the bereaved families.

