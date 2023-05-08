Iran FM to take part in Syria summit in Russia

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will attend the quadrilateral meeting on Syria which will be held in Russia on Wednesday, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Speaking at weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani noted that considerable progress has been achieved during prior conversations on the Syria issues.

“During these quadrilateral discussions, Iran has consistently stated that while we appreciate Turkey’s security concerns in Syria, we feel that these issues have no military solution,” Kanaani said.

Kanaani also praised reconciliation between Syria and Arab nations, calling it “another victory” that Iran embraces.

“We appreciate that the Arab governments allowed Syria to participate in the Arab League meeting and we hope that the countries of the region will be able to forge new paths in the future,” he added.

The Arab League readmitted Syria on Sunday after more than ten years of suspension, stating that Damascus can resume its attendance at organization meetings immediately.

When a foreign-backed rebellion broke out in the Arab nation of Syria in 2011, the country’s membership in the Arab League was suspended.

A number of Arab states broke off diplomatic ties with Syria and backed rebels working to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

“Iran to retaliate strongly against any assault”

In response to recent anti-Iran comments by U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Kanaani explained that such statements contradict 15 reports published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that affirmed the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear activities.

He said that the U.S. is to blame for both the Zionist regime’s assault against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“While our actions have always been peaceful,” he continued, “we do not tolerate unfounded charges.”

Speaking to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on Thursday, Sullivan said the U.S. will take all necessary steps, including “recognizing Israel’s freedom of action,” to stop Iran from gaining what he claimed a nuclear weapon.

Iran, according to Kanaani, will not put up with any acts of hostility and will react forcefully in a way that will cause the perpetrator to regret course of conduct.

Also in a tweet on Friday, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said, “Jake Sullivan has said that if #Iran tries to produce nukes, US will recognize Israel's freedom of action to counter. This admission means that US has been and will be responsible for all terrorist acts of Zionists against Iran's facilities and people, accepting its consequences.”

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that possesses nuclear arms. So far, it has refused to sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and opposed a Middle East without nuclear weapons.

“Iran, Azerbaijan have unbreakable relations”

He also verified the news when asked about expulsion of four Azerbaijani diplomats from Iran, saying that this was in retaliation for Azerbaijan’s “non-constructive action” to expel four Iranian diplomats.

In response to recent comments made by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, he stated, “We have always expressed our views on ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan openly and transparently.”

He said, “The relationships between the two countries are unbreakable, and we should not take any actions that are not in the interests of the two countries but are in the interests of the parties who want to harm those relations.”

“Joint jubilation of triumph against terrorism”

On President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Syria, the spokesman stated that it was a joint celebration of victory over terrorism and that the president spoke with Syrian citizens, intellectuals, and resistance leaders, demonstrating Iran’s support for the axis of resistance in the region.

The Syrian and Iranian presidents signed significant documents, which can lay the foundation for improving the private sectors in both countries, according to Kanaani, who also described the trip as an effort to redirect relationship in the post-terrorism era as well as to pursue the expansion of trade and economic exchanges.

He added that the Comprehensive Program of Strategic and Long-Term Cooperation between Iran and Syria can regulate economic ties.

“Iran firm to clear up IAEA misconceptions”

Kanaani also referred to reports that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had installed new cameras, underling that Tehran’s policy is to prevent turning the issues pertaining to Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy activities into a barrier and that Tehran steadfastly pursues the policy of resolving issues and misunderstandings with the IAEA.

“EXPO 2023 important for Foreign Ministry”

Kanaani also said that the Foreign Ministry places a lot of attention on the fifth exhibition of Iran’s export capabilities (IRAN EXPO 2023), which features 750 firms showcasing their accomplishments.

He expressed expectation that the exhibition would assist in locating a suitable market for the Iranian exports by showcasing Iran’s diverse capabilities in medical and industrial sectors.

“Partnerships are good initiatives”

Given the partnerships between Iran and other nations, such as Russia and China, Kanaani said that they are admirable measures that may assist identify good allies and guide previously set aims in the right direction.

The 25-year Iran-China cooperation program has been put into practice by Beijing and Tehran, but the 20-year deal between Iran and Russia has not yet been concluded, based on the remarks made by spokesperson.

Regarding Syria and African nations, he maintained that the Tehran-Damascus agreement is under consideration and that good efforts have been made for relations with Africa as well.

He added that some trips to Africa have been planned at the level of high-ranking officials, including President Raisi.

“No restrictions for Iranian, Saudi businesspeople”

In answer to a query about the reopening of the diplomatic missions of Iran and Saudi Arabia, Kanaani also said the moves are in the last stages.

According to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, there are no restrictions for merchants from both countries, he said.

Regarding Baghdad’s efforts to mediate between Cairo and Tehran, he noted that Iran has said there are no restrictions on the growth of regional ties.