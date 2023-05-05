Foreign Ministry dismisses U.S. worries on Raisi’s historic Syria visit

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has described the U.S. ire and voice of worry over the Iranian president’s historic visit to Syria as a normal response since Washington suffered a defeat at the hands of the resistance front in Syria.

The comments were made by Nasser Kanaani in a tweet on Thursday after Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, claimed that the world as a whole should be extremely concerned about the growing relations between Tehran and Damascus.

Kanaani stated that Washington is understandably enraged since it has suffered a regional loss at the hands of the resistance front.

“The Iranian president’s visit to Syria and its outcomes have raised worries from the U.S., who have labeled them as harmful. Of course, that vile regime’s rage is understandable given that Iran and the Axis of Resistance have beaten it in Syria and throughout the region, and it must halt its aggressive presence in Syria,” he added.

The spokesman quoted a statement from martyr judiciary chief Mohammad Beheshti who had told the U.S.: “Be angry and die of this anger.”

Ayatollah Beheshti lost his life in the bombing of the Islamic Republic Party’s headquarters by the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO)in June 198.

Patel purportedly pronounced in a statement on Wednesday that Iran and Syria “have continued to partake in malign destabilizing activities, not just in their immediate countries, but also in the region.”

He said that Washington has made it plain to allies that it opposes efforts by others to normalize relations with Damascus.