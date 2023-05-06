Resistance front stronger, more unified than ever: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN- The Axis of Resistance is now more unified and powerful than it has ever been, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, who also lauded the close ties between resistance groups in the West Asia region.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Friday, Kanaani stated that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always firmly supported Palestine as the most strategic issue of the Muslim world.”

“Iran has prevented the world’s arrogant powers from sidelining the Palestinian issue from international priorities,” he noted.

The spokesman asserted that although the Palestinians are still oppressed, they are strong and capable of self-defense.

On the second day of his visit to Damascus on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met separately with the heads and commanders of the Palestinian resistance groups as well as Palestinian academics.

Raisi described Palestine and attempts to liberate al-Quds as the main concerns of the Muslim world and asserted that resistance has proven to be the sole means of confronting Israel and advancing the objectives of the Muslim world.