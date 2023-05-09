Raisi applauds resistance front for helping Syria to abort US, Israeli plots

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, has praised the resistance movement in the region for its significant role in helping Syria prevail against a U.S. and Israeli-led terror campaign.

“The axis of evil, led by the Zionist regime and the U.S., plotted and implemented various conspiracies against Syria,” Raisi said in an interview with the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) during his recent official visit to Syria.

Raisi also emphasized how many nations that had previously worked together against Damascus had changed their minds on the Arab nation in light of its effective resistance to the extensive campaign of terrorism supported by foreign powers.

In other parts of his interview, Raisi cited statements by many U.S. officials that Washington had founded Daesh.

Meanwhile, Raisi questioned “how the Americans, who have admitted to creating Daesh, had the nerve to later claim that they were seeking to fight Daesh and terrorism?”

The Iranian president also stated that Iran was prepared to mediate between Syria and its neighbor Turkey in an effort to ease tensions between the two nations.

Raisi pointed out how Iran had emphasized Syria’s sovereignty over all of its soil during the most recent round of talks between the Islamic Republic, Turkey, and Russia in the Kazakh capital of Astana, and placed emphasis on the need for the Syrian state to be given the responsibility of establishing security across the Arab nation’s border with Turkey.

When asked about Iran’s recent reconciliation with Saudi Arabia, the president stated, “We have never identified Saudi Arabia as our enemy and will never do so either,” adding, “This is Iran’s principled position.”

“Iran and Saudi Arabia are two great countries in the region,” Raisi said, emphasizing that their connections might help to regional standing equations.