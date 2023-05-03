Iran never forgets its allies

In its editorial, Etemad addressed Iran-Syria relations. It wrote: Iran has great capacities in all infrastructure fields that can provide to Syria in reconstruction efforts. In the past, Syria has proven it is a strategic ally of Iran, and despite the huge costs it has paid, Damascus never retreats from its principles. Damascus has refused to compromise with the Zionist regime, and does not want to deviate from its principles.

Bashar al-Assad has particularly expressed, both publicly and in private meetings, that Iran is the only country that behaved realistically and honestly with us in these difficult times. Iran also has vast expertise in infrastructure fields, especially in building power plant and refineries, which can help the Syrian brothers. Considering that Syria’s relations with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab world are improving, there is a possibility of joint Iranian-Arab-Syrian cooperation to reconstruct Syria.

Shargh: The policy of ‘look to the East’

In its editorial, Shargh addressed the issue of relations with China. It wrote: How can we organize our interactions and communications with the Chinese?

First, economically advanced countries like China have a national social project, which is called the proper arrangement between society, government and economy (market and industry). Like China, we also need to achieve a suitable arrangement between the three areas.

Second, we should know that China’s social and cultural system, which lacks democracy and is based on social control, does not work for Iran’s diverse society.

Third, as a country like Brazil that tries to establish extensive economic relations with China, as it has with the United States and Europe, we also, which have extensive economic relations with China, should not neglect economic relations with other countries and not just limit economic relations with China and a few other countries.

Iran: An opportunity that should not be lost

The Iran newspaper addressed the issue of the president’s visit to Damascus. It wrote: The meeting of the high-ranking officials of Iran and Syria to increase the level of political and security cooperation can help activate the various economic sectors of the two influential countries and also avoid the bitter experience of losing the markets of some countries in the region in favor of others. After years of militancy which completely ruined Syria’s vital infrastructure, now there is no doubt that Syria is in the process of rebuilding the ruins left by the war. Reconstruction gives a special welcome to the active participation of Syria’s close allies such as the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Raisi’s Damascus trip shows victory over foreign-backed militarism

In a note, Vatan-e-Emrooz analyzed Raisi’s trip to Syria. It wrote: Hojjat-ul-Islam Raisi’s strategic trip to Syria, which is being done for the first time since the foreign-backed war started in Syria, carries the message of Syria’s victory in the war and will declare the complete failure of American-European-Arab-Israeli projects.

After the travel of Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the minister of foreign affairs of our country, to Lebanon and his visit to the borders of occupied Palestine, now Hojjat-ul-Islam Raisi’s trip to another neighbor of the occupied territories is a bad news for the provisional Zionist regime in terms of security and military, and in a way it shows Tehran’s efforts to create coordination among the resistance front members, including the “Tehran-Hezbollah-Damascus” alliance, against Tel Aviv and to surround this regime as much as possible. The trip of Mr. Raisi to Damascus will definitely lead to more stability of the relations between the two countries in the military field as well as strengthening the political cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Syria. It is a nightmare that will not let usurper Zionists sleep.

Sobh-e-No: Baku in the trap of the Zionists

In its editorial, Sobh-e-No discussed Baku’s hostile policies against Tehran. It wrote: Tensions between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have reached their peak in the past two years. During this period, Baku has been working hard to destroy its relations with Iran and does not want to continue diplomatic relations with Iran and is uninterested to the peaceful behavior of the Iranian side. Some experts consider the root of the problem the close relations between Azerbaijan and the Zionist regime, but Baku denies it. The special plan by the members of the Knesset and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who seek a futile plot to disintegrate Iran, reveals behind-the-scene moves of Baku’s tense and hostile behavior against Iran. It also shows how Baku has been working in tandem with the provisional Zionist regime’s goals and Western conspiracies.

