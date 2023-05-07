Senior Iranian general visits Oman

TEHRAN- The Sultanate of Oman hosted a visit by Iran’s top military official for talks on bilateral and regional cooperation.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, headed a top military delegation to Muscat at the request of his Omani counterpart.

Upon his arrival, the top Iranian commander started talks with Oman’s senior military officials. He was also expected to meet the host country’s political officials.

Major General Baqeri also plans to tour Oman’s military and academic institutions.

High-level military representatives from Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2019 to expand military cooperation between the two friendly neighbors.

In recent years, the two neighbors have conducted a number of coordinated naval exercises.