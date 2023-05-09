Window to revive JCPOA will not remain open forever: Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN- An Iranian deputy foreign minister says the 2015 nuclear agreement has a possibility of being fully implemented anew if the European troika demonstrates “credible political will” and resumes respecting their obligations.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Ali Baqeri Kani said, “A critical reminder: 5 years ago, the U.S. rendered a fatal blow to ‘rule of law at the international level’ by unlawfully withdrawing from JCPOA. Ever since, the U.S. has failed to reverse its wrongful act. Iran’s legitimate remedial measures will continue.”

He went on to add, “The full implementation of JCPOA (with effective sanctions lifting at its core) could be resumed, should the reneging party (and EU/E3) demonstrate credible political will to that effect. No opportunity is forever!”

Multiple rounds of negotiations took place from April 2021 to September 2022 between Iran and the JCPOA’s five remaining signatories — Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia — in an effort to convince the U.S. to rejoin the agreement. However, the U.S. did not show seriousness to bring the deal to life.

Diplomats from that nation were not participating in the discussions as the United States departed from the agreement in May 2018.

The U.S. and Iran are sending messages through intermediaries to resurrect the deal but nothing serious has happened so far.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Monday reaffirmed Tehran’s preparedness for the conclusion of the talks on the nuclear agreement and the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

He also cautioned the Europeans that this window will not remain open forever.