Tehran-Muscat ties benefiting regional security: military chief

TEHRAN- Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Iran’s Iranian Armed Forces chief, has criticized the presence of foreign troops in the region and asserted that collaboration between Tehran and Muscat will enhance regional security.

Baqeri made the statement at a meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Tuesday in Muscat.

Iran’s fundamental polices, according to General Baqeri, is to rely on local troops to maintain security in the region.

The general also said, “The joint actions by Iran and Oman can improve security and demonstrate that outsiders are not required in the region.”

Baqeri noted that the multipolar world order and the transfer of power from the West to Asia have an impact on West Asia and emphasized the need for closer military cooperation to maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the northwestern regions of the Indian Ocean.

The commander then praised Oman for its sensible foreign policy toward Yemen, emphasizing that more work must be done to establish a fair peace and safeguard Yemen’s territorial integrity.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, stressed the need to strengthen military and defense cooperation with Iran.

Pointing to the Omani Navy’s participation in joint international naval drills with Iran, he said only regional countries could guarantee the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

In recent years, Iran and Oman have conducted a number of joint naval exercises.

High-level military representatives from the two neighbors signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2019 to expand collaboration in numerous military domains.