Iraqi prosecutor launches probe into alleged role of ex-PM role in Gen. Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN- Head of the public prosecution office in Iraq has ordered an investigation into former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s alleged involvement in the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Shafaq News reported that the prosecutor general instructed the Federal Court, which specializes in looking into all crimes, to pursue legal action regarding a complaint brought against al-Kadhimi and notify the office of the results, according to official documents released by the head of the public prosecution’s office on April 4 but made public on Sunday.

The court is required to investigate a charge made against al-Kadhimi as a former intelligence chief by Hossein Monis, the leader of “Harakat Huqooq,” or the Rights Movement which is the political branch of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah anti-terror organization.

Al-Kadhimi is accused of “negligence” that resulted in the U.S. assassination of General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as their companions, on January 3, 2020.

He was prime minister of Iraq from May 2020 to October 2022.

In the region, the two anti-terror commanders were praised for their crucial role in battling and destroying the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, especially in Iraq and Syria.