Raisi underlines cooperation after minister failed to win confidence vote

TEHRAN – President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi underlined the need for cooperation among the branches of the government after Parliament unseated one of his ministers on Sunday.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Sunday evening, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the impeachment of the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade in the parliament, appreciated the efforts of Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin and his colleagues in the ministry.

Fatemi Amin failed to win the parliamentarians’ vote of confidence on Sunday over fluctuations in the car market, among other issues.

Raisi considered the submission of warnings, questioning and impeachment among the powers of the parliament, according to a statement by the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Stating that he does not see the performance of the parliament representatives in any way a manifestation of disputes between the branches, Raisi noted, "Today more than ever, the cooperation and solidarity of the branches to solve the issues of the country are essential."

Recalling the anniversary of the "Issuance of the Supreme Leader's Eight-Article Decree to the Heads of Branches to Fight Economic Corruption" in 2001, Ayatollah Raisi considered supervision to be one of the effective management tools in preventing and dealing with corruption, and incompetence.

"In their meetings and correspondence with me, people sometimes express dissatisfaction and complain about the incompetence of some managers, so all officials, especially in the provinces, are expected to have strict and effective control and supervision over the performance of their subordinates in order to see how people's affairs are followed up," he pointed out.

In another part of his remarks, the president referred to the Supreme Leader's statements in his meeting on Saturday with a group of workers and members of labor organizations, and obliged the relevant departments to form a task force to follow up on the issue.

Ayatollah Raisi also pointed out the capacity of Shadegan Wetland to create jobs and become an economic and tourism hub in Khuzestan and tasked the relevant authorities to pursue the development plan of Shadegan with seriousness and urgency.

Emphasizing the follow-up and implementation of the government's provincial travel resolutions, the president appreciated the actions taken in the implementation of the first round of travel resolutions to Khuzestan, especially in the field of oil, water and electricity, and considered it honorable.

Raisi further urged the Vice-President for Science and Technology and related departments to seriously follow up and finalize the roadmap for the development of the knowledge-based sector in line with the fulfilment of the Supreme Leader's orders and emphasis.

