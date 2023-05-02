Petchem industry development, value chain completion document unveiled

TEHRAN- The document on the development and completion of the value chain of the petrochemical industry was unveiled in the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Morteza Shahmirzaei.

The document was unveiled on Monday evening on the sidelines of the 14th Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF).

As reported, all petrochemical companies and holdings should adjust their development plans in line with this document.

According to the NPC officials, if necessary, the document on the development and completion of the value chain of the petrochemical industry will be updated with the coordination of the NPC. In this way, according to the information in this document, investors can invest in Iran's petrochemical sector with more confidence.

The 14th Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF) kicked off at IRIB International Conference Center (IICC) in Tehran on Monday.

Focusing on “Value Chain, New Opportunities”, the two-day forum revolves around eight topics, including: “Feedstock, products and supply chain”, “Solutions and advanced optimization technologies”, “Integration and coordination between petrochemical and refining complexes”, “Production process and market”, “Methanol market and its roles”, “Global energy crisis and future of the petrochemical industry”, “Investment and financial supply opportunities”, and “Energy optimization and production without pollution”.

As stated by the managing director of National Petrochemical Company (NPC), “Our today’s important objective of completing the production chain in the country’s petrochemical sector highlights the significance of holding this conference”,

Morteza Shahmirzaei has expressed hope that IPF can pave the way to achieve all strategic petrochemical products in the world.

As reported, 15 countries, including the members of the BRICS countries (five leading economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as well as some European countries, are participating in IPF, which is a famous scientific conference in the world, and the latest products and achievements of the petrochemical industry are being presented and introduced in the two-day event.

Four workshops and an exhibition are also held on the sidelines of the event.

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji (L) and NPC Managing Director Morteza Shahmirzaei