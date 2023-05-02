Masal: an enchanting destination covered by tranquil mist all year round

TEHRAN – Having a rich greenery of grass and trees, Masal in Iran’s northern Gilan province is a popular destination for holidaymakers and nature lovers. It also is a gateway to charming villages and stunning landscapes nearby.

That heavenly countryside is almost covered by a pleasant mist in every season. Some people have likened it to a cool ocean of mist making their dream of walking on clouds come true, saying tranquility, peaceful atmosphere, and being far away from the crowd is another advantage of this place.

Masal is located a 60-kilometer distance from Talesh and 55 kilometers far from Rasht. It takes some six hours to get to Masal for those who want to start a journey from Tehran. Masal is determined to mean mountainside in Farsi, though it is not a common word at all. It is 622 kilometers wide and 84 meters above sea level. Masal is the second-highest town in Gilan after Roodbar.

In addition, Masal is a gateway to Olasbelangah and some other scenic villages nested on the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. Teeming with timeless yet spectacular sceneries, wooden cottages, and sounds of birds, Olasbelangah is sometimes referred to as a lost paradise in northern Iran. The village can be reached via a 30-kilometer-long curvy road commencing from Masal. The mountains are topped with green valleys and packed forests as far as the eyes could see.

Visit to Masal and Olasbelangah is highly recommended during warm seasons, though the region boasts its own beauty in wintertime. There are some cottages, eco-lodges, and budget hotels for accommodation as well. Weather in autumn and winter is cold and sometimes cold. However, the average temperature in spring and summer is 18 degrees. The valleys have a humid cool climate while the mountains are semi-humid, damp, and fresh.

Scarf, wooden products, and Jajim (a kind of handwoven rug) are the handicrafts that are sold in Masal as souvenirs. Furthermore, Nan-e Zarrin, which is a kind of local bread, is another souvenir you can take with you.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

AFM