“Ultimate Questions” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Ultimate Questions” by British philosopher Bryan Magee has been published in Persian by the Mahi publishing house.

Originally published in 2016, the book has been translated into Persian by Mani Salehi-Allameh.



We human beings had no say in existing – we just opened our eyes and found ourselves here. We have a fundamental need to understand who we are and the world we live in.

Reason takes us a long way, but the mystery remains. When our minds and senses are baffled, faith can seem justified – but faith is not knowledge.

In “Ultimate Questions”, acclaimed philosopher Bryan Magee provocatively argues that we have no way of fathoming our own natures or finding definitive answers to the big questions we all face.

With eloquence and grace, Magee urges us to be the mapmakers of what is intelligible, and to identify the boundaries of meaningfulness.

He traces this tradition of thought to his chief philosophical mentors, Locke, Hume, Kant and Schopenhauer, and shows why this approach to the enigma of existence can enrich our lives and transform our understanding of the human predicament.

As Magee puts it, “There is a world of difference between being lost in the daylight and being lost in the dark.”

The crowning achievement of a distinguished philosophical career, “Ultimate Questions” is a deeply personal meditation on the meaning of life and the ways we should live and face death.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Bryan Magee’s book “Ultimate Questions”.

