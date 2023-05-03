TEDPIX drops 3,600 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 3,651 points to 2.514 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 26.686 billion securities worth 189.473 trillion rials (about $451 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A capital market expert stated that directing liquidity towards the capital market will be one of the best solutions to materialize this year's slogan and control liquidity and reduce inflation, and said strengthening the capital market to finance companies will greatly boost production.

The current Iranian calendar year 1402 (began on March 21) is named “Inflation Control, Production Growth”.

While emphasizing the potential of the capital market to realize this year's slogan, Mohsen Abbaslou said: "The year 1402 has been named by the Leader as the year of Inflation Control, Production Growth and without a doubt, directing liquidity towards the capital market is one of the best ways to control liquidity and reduce inflation.”

In addition, the strengthening of the capital market will also help the financing of companies and facilitating the financing of manufacturing companies will itself lead to the prosperity of production because the capital market is the only market that will not cause inflation when liquidity enters it; while, the entrance of liquidity into the commodity, currency, car and housing markets leads to the escalation of inflation, the expert said, adding, “Of course, directing liquidity to the capital market and controlling this liquidity will depend on strengthening investors’ trust.

MA