Iranian Army craving for state-of-the-art military technology: commander

TEHRAN- The Iranian Army is seeking to get access to more advanced weapons and precision-guided munitions in the near future, Army Ground Force Commander Kioumars Heidari told a meeting of a group of military attachés from 35 friendly nations on Tuesday.

Heidari said that the employment of precision-guided munitions and smart equipment are two of the tactics the Iranian Army Ground Force is pursuing in order to increase its military strength.

The brigadier general emphasized that the Army will employ a variety of tactics in the future, including modern combat and surveillance drones, anti-armor weaponry, and updated helicopters.

He also mentioned the use of smart technology and precision-guided ammunition.

Military attachés commended the Iranian Army’s independence and assistance to neighboring nations in times of need during the meeting.

