Export from Qazvin province increases 16% in a year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Qazvin province, increased by 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), according to a provincial official.

Azizollah Afzali, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, announced that 1.014 tons of products worth $648 million were exported from the province in the previous year, showing also 12 percent rise in weight year on year.

The official named rolled plastic and nylons, detergents, foods including semi-prepared French fries, paste, vinegar, pasta, ceramics and tiles, cables and copper wires, petroleum derivatives including industrial oils and paraffin, glass, resin, carpet, raisin, and evaporative cooler as the major products exported from Qazvin province in the previous year.

He said Qazvin province with an area of 15,595 square kilometers and a population of over 1.3 million people is located in the northwest of the country and due to its special geographical location, it has transportation highways to the north, south, east and west and the Tehran-Qazvin railway and northwest railway, and being less than 150 kilometers far from Tehran, having the proper amount of electricity with Shahid Rajaei power plant, which has 2,000 megawatt generation capacity, as well as a long industrial history and skilled manpower, has many advantages for industrial growth and development.

As announced by the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 10 percent in the past year.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 122.056 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.166 billion were exported in the previous year.

China with the purchase of $14.584 billion of commodities (no change), Iraq with $10.238 billion (15 percent growth), Turkey with $7.459 billion (23 percent growth), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $5.767 billion (28 percent growth), and India with $2.146 billion (18 percent growth) were the first five export destinations of Iranian goods in 1401, the official stated.

Latifi further announced that 37.18 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $59.655 billion were imported to the country during the past year, with a 10 percent drop in weight, and a 13 percent rise in worth, year on year.

The UAE with sales of $18.395 billion (11 percent growth), China with $15.744 billion (24 percent growth), Turkey with $6.99 billion (15 percent growth), India with $2.019 billion (80 percent growth), and Germany with $2.019 billion (five percent growth), were the first five countries supplying goods to Iran in 1401, he stated.

The official went on to say that the country's non-oil trade reached 159.236 million tons worth $112.821 billion in the previous year, with an 11.2 percent growth year on year.

