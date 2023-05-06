Urawa Red Diamonds crowned champions of 2022 ACL

TEHRAN – J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds claimed their third Asian Champions League football title Saturday with a 2-1 aggregate win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the long-delayed final of the tournament.

An own goal from Al Hilal winger Andre Carrillo proved the difference in the second leg of the final at a windy Saitama Stadium near Tokyo following a 1-1 draw in last Saturday's opening leg in Riyadh.

The victory means Urawa added the 2022 title to their successes in 2007 and 2017.