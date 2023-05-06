TEDPIX gains 20,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 20,559 points to 2.535 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 26.031 billion securities worth 192.079 trillion rials (about $457.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA