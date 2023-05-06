Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey to hold meeting on Wednesday

TEHRAN – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that a quadrilateral meeting will be held between Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey in Moscow on May 10.

In remarks to Turkish broadcaster TV24, the Turkish foreign minister said Russia confirmed May 10 for the meeting, according to Anadolu Agency.

It is not clear who will attend from Iran if that country’s foreign minister decides to embark on an Africa tour, he added.

According to Cavusoglu, a joint statement could be issued after the meeting.

“It is not possible to say clearly in advance what we will agree on in our talks that day,” he added.

Turkish, Russian and Syrian regime defense ministers and intelligence chiefs met last December in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Turkey indicating earlier that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

In late April, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani arrived in the Russian capital to take part in a joint meeting with counterparts from Russia, Turkey, and Syria.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said the meeting was aimed at normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria.

Negotiations to normalize relations between Damascus and Ankara first started on December 28, 2022, with the presence of the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey in Moscow. In this meeting, the parties agreed on the formation of a tripartite joint commission.

Following these negotiations, it was decided that these meetings would be held at the level of foreign ministers, and direct negotiations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad, the presidents of Turkey and Syria, would also be on the agenda, Al Alam reported.

A four-way meeting of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey regarding the developments in Syria was held in Moscow in early April.

