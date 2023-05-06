Iran to continue to support Syria: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran supported Syria in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

Iran is determined to support the Syrian people and the resistance axis, Raisi said in an interview with the official Syrian SANA news agency.

President Raisi pointed out that the Americans occupied some areas in Syria to loot its resources in an attempt to achieve their goals that they failed to achieve through terrorism, but the resistance of the Syrian people will defeat their plots, and victory will be Syria’s ally in the end.

Raisi stressed that the solution to the concerns of Syria’s neighboring countries is the return of all Syrian lands to the sovereignty of the state, stressing that there should be no Turkish forces on any part of the Syrian territory.

The Iranian president pointed out that Syria is at the forefront of the countries of resistance and it stood clearly and strongly against Zionist greed, ambitions and aggressions, and assumed a prominent stance in this alliance, cooperating with everyone who stands against the Zionist entity.

Raisi affirmed that Syria stands against the forces of global evil in order to achieve justice and peace. “We are in Iran and under the leadership of Imam Khamenei insists on standing by the Syrian people and constantly supporting the axis of resistance,” he added.

Raisi noted, “We witnessed in Iran threats and sanctions, but that didn’t weak our strength and not succeed to weaken us, this is not only from our point of view; rather it is the point of view of White House which announced that this policy has failed in Iran, and we transferred these threats and sanctions to a chance for us.”

He that Syria has resisted the war and sedition launched by the US and Israel during the past 12 years, and today the conditions become different in the sense that a lot of countries which have been imposing restrictions on the country changed their stances, which means that the Resistance has won.

On the Iranian-Saudi relations, Raisi said that the two countries are large and the return of relations between them will change balances in the region and regulate them, and the Islamic peoples in the region go towards supporting the resistance and justice.

As for Syria-Turkey relations, Raisi said that his country has affirmed that all Syrian territory should return to the Syrian State; and the Syrian government has to establish its control on all the lands, after that, security would return to the border region.

“There should not be any presence of Turkish troops in any Syrian territory,” President Raisi added, according to SANA.